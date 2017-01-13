EBRD says invests 9.4 bln euros in 2016, matches 2015 record

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON Jan 13 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday it had invested a total 9.4 billion euros across 378 projects in 2016, matching its record amount set in 2015.
It said the biggest countries of investment included Turkey, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Poland and Bulgaria, while its spending in Ukraine dropped sharply. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Sujata Rao)
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020