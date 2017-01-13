版本:
EBRD says invests 9.4 bln euros in 2016, matches 2015 record

LONDON Jan 13 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Friday it had invested a total 9.4 billion euros across 378 projects in 2016, matching its record amount set in 2015.

It said the biggest countries of investment included Turkey, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Poland and Bulgaria, while its spending in Ukraine dropped sharply. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Sujata Rao)
