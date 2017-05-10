CORRECTED-IMF likely to be on board for Greek bailout-Slovak finance minister

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
(Corrects headline and second paragraph quote to show IMF not yet on board. Changes dateline.)
NICOSIA May 10 It looks like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in the financing of Greece's third bailout, Slovakia's finance minister Peter Kazimir said at the EBRD's annual meeting in Nicosia on Wednesday.
"It seems to me that yes, finally (the IMF will provide funding to Greece)... then we have to congratulate (IMF chief) Christine Lagarde that she managed to convince the IMF," he said.
"This amount is not important, (but) it is really symbolic. Technically the IMF must be on board," he added.
The euro zone has always said it would only consider debt relief for Greece after 2018, Kazimir said.
(Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit