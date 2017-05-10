EBRD rejects Russian challenge on investment freeze

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
NICOSIA May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday its shareholder governments had rejected a complaint by Russia that the bank's ongoing investment freeze in the country had breached internal EBRD rules.
The bank's President Suma Chakrabarti added the decision was "final and binding" and that there had been no discussion by the bank's decisionmakers on what it would require for the bank to restart investments in Russia.
(Reporting by Marc Jones;editing by Sujata Rao)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit