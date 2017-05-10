EBRD rejects Russian challenge on investment freeze

NICOSIA May 10 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday its shareholder governments had rejected a complaint by Russia that the bank's ongoing investment freeze in the country had breached internal EBRD rules.

The bank's President Suma Chakrabarti added the decision was "final and binding" and that there had been no discussion by the bank's decisionmakers on what it would require for the bank to restart investments in Russia.

