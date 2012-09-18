Morocco, Jordan, Tunisia get first "Arab Spring" EBRD money

LONDON, Sept 18 Europe's development bank
announced its first investments in Morocco, Jordan and Tunisia
on Tuesday and said it was preparing to invest up to 200 million
euros by the end of the year in the region.
Set up in 1991 to aid the transition of ex-Soviet bloc
countries of eastern Europe, the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expanded its mandate to
invest in Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt.
The move followed the "Arab Spring", which saw decades-old
dictatorships unseated in the latter two countries before moving
on to Libya.
The EBRD said the three projects were the first in a series
of planned investments for the region, which will be ramped up
to 2.5 billion euros a year by 2015.
Its investments in eastern Europe have helped drive growth
and structural change across a range of sectors in central
European and ex-Soviet economies
The new projects include a $30 million trade finance line
for Jordan's InvestBank and a 20 million-euro
commitment to the Maghreb Private Equity Fund III, sponsored by
a Tunisian-Moroccan private equity firm.
Another 20 million euros will be provided to Morocco's
Société Générale Marocaine de Banques (SGMB). SGMB is also to
received a 5 million-euro trade finance facility from the EBRD.
All the investments are aimed at helping small businesses in
the countries access funding via loans or private equity
investments, the EBRD said.
The EBRD soon hopes to get approval from shareholders for
investments in Egypt. It said another key project on its agenda
was a $100 million investment for a power plant near Jordan's
capital city Amman to ease the country's energy shortages.
The bank plans to focus its investments in North Africa and
Jordan in the financial sector, providing financing to small
businesses; in energy efficiency projects, municipal services
such as water treatment and infrastructure.
It said it had opened offices in all four countries.