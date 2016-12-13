Happiness still elusive in Russia, many ex-Soviet states 25 years after USSR -survey

* For full survey click on tinyurl.com/zvpnyy4
By Marc Jones
LONDON Dec 13 A quarter of a century after the
collapse of the Soviet Union, life satisfaction in Russia and
other ex-Soviet states remains stubbornly low, and enthusiasm
for democracy and open market economics is wavering, a survey
published on Tuesday showed.
The study found that only 15 percent of Russians think their
households have a better quality of life, compared with 30
percent in 2010 when respondents were last asked, and only 9
percent see their finances as better than four years ago.
Just over half the respondents from former Soviet states
also thought a return to a more authoritarian system would be a
plus in some circumstances, the study by the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank said.
The EBRD, created 25 years ago to invest in former communist
countries, questioned households across ex-Soviet bloc for more
than a decade for its "Life in Transition" project, polling
51,000 households in 34 countries from Estonia to Mongolia.
They did find the "happiness gap" with Western Europe had
narrowed, thanks to improvements in central Asia, the Baltic
states and central Europe but also because of less satisfaction
in parts of Europe, including Germany and Italy.
The findings resonated with increasing evidence this year,
ranging from Britain's vote to quit the European Union and
Donald Trump's U.S. election win, of dissatifaction with some of
the effects of globalisation.
EBRD chief economist Sergei Guriev said the study also
showed countries could only successfully transition from command
economies to more open market systems if that process is
"perceived by the public as being fair and of benefit to the
majority".
"If the public does not see the benefits of the reforms,
they will ultimately not be successful," he said.
Guriev said one of the biggest factors in people's lower
life satifaction was losing their jobs. Governments therefore
needed to make sure workers learnt new skills, he said.
He also said the the survey showed people's appreciation of
democracy and open market economics was wavering.
"Right now in most of our countries the majority doesn't
seem to prefer democracy over authoritarian rule, whereas in
Germany 80 percent do," Guriev told Reuters.
"That raises big, big questions. What has gone wrong and
what should be done?"
