UPDATE 1-Development bank EBRD says to "stay engaged" in Turkey

(Adds background, EBRD source quotes)
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 22 The European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development said on Friday it will continue
to lend in Turkey following the failed coup attempt in the
country and subsequent surge in political uncertainty.
Turkey has become the EBRD's largest market since it banned
new Russian lending in 2014 and pumped a record 1.9 billion
euros ($2.10 billion) into the country last year.
This week's crackdown on rights by Turkey's President Tayyip
Erdogan has drawn criticism from a number of the EBRD's big
shareholder governments, the bank isn't about to
withdraw. "We will stay engaged in Turkey," an EBRD spokesman
told Reuters.
The development bank, whose members agree to apply "the
principles of multiparty democracy, pluralism and market
economics", had been expecting to see another bumper year of
investment in Turkey this year.
The bulk of its projects are in the banking, agricultural
infrastructure and energy sectors, but it is also spending
roughly 200 million euros there over the next couple of years to
ease the spillovers of the Syria refugee crisis.
One EBRD decision maker, who spoke to Reuters on the
condition of anonymity, said Turkey's recent "drift away" from
the preferred political path had made decisions more
"sensitive".
Nevertheless, it was Europe's broader drive to secure
Ankara's help with the migrant crisis and in
tackling the threat of Islamist militancy, that would keep the
money flowing.
"The EBRD is to some degree political of course, but it is
only very small and it certainly will not do anything that would
be detrimental to the wishes of its (big) shareholders," the
source said.
($1 = 0.9066 euros)
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)