EBS BrokerTec hires Jim Iorio as global head of sales

NEW YORK, July 18 EBS BrokerTec, ICAP's electronic currency and fixed income business, said on Monday it hired Jim Iorio as its global head of sales and a member of its executive management committee.

Iorio, who had been the global head of currency and commodities distribution at Barclays, will be based in New York and will report to EBS BrokerTec's chief executive Gil Mandelzis, the London-based broker said in a statement.

Iorio will oversee sales across EBS and BrokerTec platforms, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

