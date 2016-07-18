EBS BrokerTec hires Jim Iorio as global head of sales

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
NEW YORK, July 18 EBS BrokerTec, ICAP's electronic currency and fixed income business, said on Monday it hired Jim Iorio as its global head of sales and a member of its executive management committee.
Iorio, who had been the global head of currency and commodities distribution at Barclays, will be based in New York and will report to EBS BrokerTec's chief executive Gil Mandelzis, the London-based broker said in a statement.
Iorio will oversee sales across EBS and BrokerTec platforms, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results