2013年 7月 10日

Brazil's Grupo EBX, Mubadala conclude debt refinancing talks

SAO PAULO, July 10 Brazil's debt-laden Grupo EBX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co have concluded talks aimed at restructuring EBX's debt, the Brazilian company said on Wednesday.

