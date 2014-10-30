版本:
Deutsche Bank to help ECB run ABS purchase plan - sources

FRANKFURT Oct 30 Deutsche Bank is one of several financial firms chosen by the European Central Bank to help carry out its plans to buy asset backed securities, two people familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The ECB plans to buy asset-backed securities, which repackage loans, later this year as part of a wider programme to stimulate the euro zone economy.

Germany's Manager Magazin Online reported earlier on Thursday that Deutsche Bank was one of four asset managers chosen to advise the ECB on the plan. The other managers chosen were ING, State Street and Amundi, the magazine said.

Two people familiar with the situation confirmed to Reuters that Deutsche Bank was one of the four.

Deutsche Bank and the ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Atkins)
