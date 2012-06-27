ECB's Asmussen: mission to Spain starts this evening

BRIEF-Nutanix reports Q2 GAAP loss per share of $0.66
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
BERLIN, June 27 The European Union and European Central Bank's mission to Spain, with support from the International Monetary Fund, will start work this evening in Madrid, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen told Reuters on Wednesday.
Asmussen said the aim was to present a memorandum of understanding regarding a 100 billion euros ($125 billion) European bailout for Spain to the Eurogroup of finance ministers on July 9, including conditions for the financial sector.
"To reach the 9 July date is an ambitious but do-able time frame," he told Reuters by email.
Asmussen also said that the Troika of international lenders would probably start work on its mission to Cyprus, which has also sought help in supporting its banks, in situ next Monday, July 2.
"In my view it should be a wide-reaching programme," he said. "Structural questions should be part of the EFSF/IMF programme."
* Nutanix reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials conducting a criminal probe of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc searched three of its facilities on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.
WASHINGTON, March 2 A coalition of 53 companies on Thursday backed transgender rights at the U.S. Supreme Court, signing on to a brief supporting a Virginia student who is fighting to use the school bathroom that corresponds with his gender identity.