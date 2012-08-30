ECB's Asmussen: IMF must be involved in conditions for new bond buys

POTSDAM, Germany Aug 30 The European Central
Bank should buy sovereign bonds of troubled euro zone states
only after those countries ask the euro zone bail out fund to
intervene on the primary debt market and if the IMF is also
involved, a top ECB policymaker said on Thursday.
European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said this
would ensure the country embarked on a substantial consolidation
programme and that the ECB would not pay money without countries
doing their part as well.
"From my point of view this means that the IMF will be
involved in setting the economic adjustment programmes because
the IMF of course has unique know how and has high leverage as
an external policeman in these cases," Asmussen said.