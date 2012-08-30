ECB's Asmussen: IMF must be involved in conditions for new bond buys

POTSDAM, Germany Aug 30 The European Central Bank should buy sovereign bonds of troubled euro zone states only after those countries ask the euro zone bail out fund to intervene on the primary debt market and if the IMF is also involved, a top ECB policymaker said on Thursday.

European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said this would ensure the country embarked on a substantial consolidation programme and that the ECB would not pay money without countries doing their part as well.

"From my point of view this means that the IMF will be involved in setting the economic adjustment programmes because the IMF of course has unique know how and has high leverage as an external policeman in these cases," Asmussen said.