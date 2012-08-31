Buba's bond-buying stance cause for thought-Asmussen

BERLIN Aug 31 The Bundesbank's concern at the
European Central Bank's (ECB) new bond-buying programme gives
cause for reflection, a top German ECB policymaker said in an
interview, although he added the bank's new plan will be better
conceived than the last.
ECB board member Joerg Asmussen told the Maerkische
Allgemeine newspaper in an interview due to be published on
Saturday, that he worked very closely with Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann.
"The ECB was built on the model of the Bundesbank for a good
reason. If the Bundesbank has concern, then that makes me stop
and think."
Asmussen added however, "the new programme is better
conceived than the last. For example the ECB will no longer have
senior creditor status ... we would also only buy debt with
short maturity."
Bild newspaper reported on Friday that Weidmann had
threatened to resign over the bond-buying programme, but was
dissuaded by the German government.