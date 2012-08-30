UPDATE 1-ECB's Asmussen: IMF must be involved in conditions for new bond buys

* ECB's Asmussen wants IMF involvement in bond-buy
programmes
* Asmussen: ECB should only act after bailout funds
* Central bank action cannot replace government action
By Annika Breidthardt
POTSDAM, Germany, Aug 30 The European Central
Bank should buy sovereign bonds of troubled euro zone states
only if the International Monetary Fund is involved in setting
the economic reform programmes that should be a condition for
the intervention, a top ECB policymaker said.
European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on
Thursday the euro zone's bailout funds should be used to
intervene on the primary bond markets of countries that request
aid before the bank acts. This aid would be conditional on
extensive economic reforms.
"From my point of view this means that the IMF will be
involved in setting the economic adjustment programmes because
the IMF of course has unique know-how and has high leverage as
an external policeman in these cases," Asmussen said.
With rumours swirling that Spain could request a rescue loan
from Europe, the IMF reiterated on Thursday it was not in talks
with Madrid on a bailout and was not making plans for one.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said it was up to Madrid to decide
if it wanted to request aid from the European Union. A rescue by
Europe would likely involve ECB buying of Spanish bonds.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he is waiting
to hear more about the ECB's bond buying programme before
deciding whether his country needs aid.
The ECB is being forced to take a greater role in fighting
the euro zone crisis while governments negotiate legal and
political hurdles to coordinating a longer-term response, but is
keen not to overstretch itself.
"Nobody should expect from us that we will do our part if
others don't do theirs... Central bank action is no substitute
for government action," Asmussen said during a speech to his
Social Democrat party members.
"Central bank action cannot and shall not iron out the
mistakes of fiscal and financial market policies. Governments
have to do this themselves."
Since ECB President Mario Draghi vowed a month ago to do
whatever it takes to save the euro, Spanish and Italian bond
yields have fallen markedly.
At a policy meeting next week, Draghi is expected to reveal
the ECB's terms of engagement for intervening in the bond
market, reconciling an unwilling German Bundesbank to the plan
while avoiding conditions that will scupper its effectiveness.
Draghi has said the ECB will buy Spanish and Italian bonds
if called upon but that any recipient country must first seek
help from the euro zone's rescue fund, to which conditions will
be attached.
Asmussen, one of the six-member ECB Executive Board, has
already said he wants the ECB only to buy bonds with short-dated
maturities and the problem of the ECB being perceived as a
"preferred creditor" needed to be addressed.
He also said the new programme should learn from the last
one last year. It was hurt then by the experience of buying
Italian and Spanish bonds, only for Italy's then-prime minister,
Silvio Berlusconi, to go back on the reform promises he had made
to get the ECB to step in just days after he made the
commitment.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has signalled her backing
for his strategy despite warnings from Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann that to do so would risk letting indebted euro zone
governments off the hook for the austerity measures and reforms
they need to implement.