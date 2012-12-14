ECB warns against complacency on crisis, says risks remain

FRANKFURT Dec 14 The European Central Bank,
poised to take over supervision of the region's banks, said on
Friday there was no room for complacency following early signs
of easing strains on financial markets.
It urged governments to push ahead with reforms.
Putting the ECB in charge of supervising euro zone banks and
possibly others from the European Union is important to make the
bloc's institutions more crisis resilient, but more needs to be
done to avoid a renewed crisis flare-up, it said.
"The situation is still very fragile in many ways," ECB
Vice-President Vitor Constancio told reporters at a presentation
of the bank's twice-annual Financial Stability Review.
"Key financial stability risks remain and there is no room
for complacency," the ECB said in the report.
The main risks are a possible renewed intensification of the
crisis if governments fall behind on their reforms, a
deterioration of banks' health and further funding strains as
money and debt markets are still not functioning properly.
The banking union - a three-part process which involves
creating a single supervisor, establishing a fund to wind down
problem banks and fully coordinating national schemes that
guarantee deposits - is seen as key to address such risks.
Following months of negotiations, EU finance ministers
agreed on Thursday to hand the ECB authority to police directly
at least 150 of the euro zone's biggest banks and to intervene
in smaller banks at the first sign of trouble.
"Those 150 banks represent 85 percent of total assets in the
euro area ... which I would say is more than enough," Constancio
said, adding that the single supervisory mechanism had legal
competence over all euro zone banks.
The next step is to establish a fund to wind down troubled
banks, which Constancio said should be modelled on the U.S.
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
"This is not about creating a European fund with big amounts
of money to use for resolution," Constancio said. "You can look
to the example of the U.S., where the FDIC does this task."
The FDIC had dealt with more than 400 troubled banks since
2008 without using public money, Constancio said, adding that
the resolution mechanism should not be used to bail out banks,
which was the responsibility of governments.
"It's about bail-in - it's not about bailout - in order to
minimise any possible contribution of public money to the
resolution of banks. That's one of the lessons of the crisis,"
Constancio said.