UPDATE 1-EU needs simple capital rules for euro zone banking union - Villeroy

(Adds details)
PARIS May 29 The European Union needs to set
simple rules on bank capital to complete its project of bringing
banks in the euro zone under a sole EU supervisor, ECB Governing
Board member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.
Speaking in his role as head of the ACPR French financial
sector regulator, Villeroy said the EU also needed better
coordination between the European Central Bank's single
supervisor, the European Commission and national regulators.
"Two and a half years after banking union, there has been
clear progress, but its construction is not yet finished. We
need to finish the resolution pillar with completed and more
simple rules," Villeroy told journalists in Paris.
Villeroy also called for a rapid solution to bank troubles
in Italy and Portugal, saying it was "not normal" that local
problems weighed on overall European banking sector.
Following the launch of the single EU bank supervisor for
the euro zone, regulators have focused on coming up with new
global minimum bank capital rules in the Basel Committee of
supervisors.
Banks have dubbed the remaining capital rules "Basel IV",
meaning a step change in capital from Basel III, the existing
set of rules that were rushed through after the 2007-2009
banking crisis and aimed to toughen up capital requirements.
"We clearly are in favour of finalising Basel III based on
improved and better supervised internal models," Villeroy said.
"But we would refuse, along with other countries especially
in the EU, a 'Basel IV' based on the standard method and which
would therefore take real risks less well into account," he
added.
European banks in the euro zone have voiced concern that
proposed rules could limit their use of internal models to
calculate risk exposure in favour of a so-called standard
method, which the banks say would not reflect specific business
realities as accurately.
Villeroy also urged the United States not to roll back
regulations in place since the financial crisis as President
Donald Trump has said he would do.
He also repeated a call for clearing large euro transactions
in countries covered by Eurosystem supervision, which includes
both the ECB and the 19 euro zone central banks. "After Brexit,
we don't see how this could be in London," he added.
A Bank of France spokeswoman said different set-ups for
supervising clearing were possible in the Eurosystem and that
the debate had not yet been settled.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
Andrew Callus and Edmund Blair)