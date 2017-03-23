ECB's Nouy says some banks may need to be unwound

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.
"In specific cases consolidation may also take the form of the unwinding of banks if they become unviable," Daniele Nouy told a committee of the European Parliament.
Nouy also called for the ECB's supervisors to be given greater discretion when deciding how much capital banks must hold.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm