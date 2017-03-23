版本:
ECB's Nouy says some banks may need to be unwound

FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.

"In specific cases consolidation may also take the form of the unwinding of banks if they become unviable," Daniele Nouy told a committee of the European Parliament.

Nouy also called for the ECB's supervisors to be given greater discretion when deciding how much capital banks must hold.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
