Italy's Mediolanum and two others pass ECB test

FRANKFURT Nov 4 Italy's Banca Mediolanum , the Irish unit of Citi and Slovenia's Abanka have passed a European Central Bank health check, the ECB said on Friday, while Latvia's Rietumu did not consent to its results being published.

The ECB said it had found no capital shortfall at the three lenders in its "comprehensive assessment", which paves the way for the banks to be directly supervised by the ECB.

It said, however, that the firms "will be expected to undertake actions to address qualitative findings...such as deficiencies in policies, and processes and weaknesses in data systems." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kevin Liffey)