Euro zone banks to clean house ahead of ECB review

* Banks expected to use year-end deadline to tidy up balance
sheets
* Equity raising more likely next year with more clarity on
stress tests
* Banks' capital buffers could be weakened after balance
sheet review
By Lionel Laurent and Helene Durand
PARIS/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters/IFR) - Euro zone banks are
expected to issue more debt, increase loan provisions and speed
up asset sales in the next couple of months as they knock their
balance sheets into shape ahead of the European Central Bank's
(ECB) sector health-check next year.
The ECB will take a snapshot of loans and other assets,
including holdings of government debt, from the balance sheets
of 128 banks at the end of this year and scrutinise their
riskiness before it takes over as the bloc's banking supervisor
late next year.
The starting point for the ECB's Asset Quality Review (AQR)
gives the euro zone's banks less than 10 weeks to burnish their
books, and small to mid-sized lenders in Italy, Spain and
Portugal are considered most likely to take pre-emptive action.
"Banks will want to take corrective measures before the end
of the year. It's far better not to be singled out by the AQR as
having had a problem and fixed it in 2014; it's better to avoid
that and do it now," said Mike Harrison, a banks analyst at
Barclays.
The most straightforward way of reducing the perceived
riskiness of their books would be for banks to set aside more
money to cover potential future loan losses, which probably
implies taking a hit to fourth-quarter earnings.
"The earnings risk element of the AQR means it could take
longer for the earnings cycles at many banks to normalise," said
Harrison.
Eurozone banks have already shrunk their balance sheets by
2.9 trillion euros ($4 trillion) since May 2012 - by renewing
fewer loans, repurchase and derivatives contracts and selling
non-core businesses - according to data from the ECB.
Lenders could bring forward asset sales, including loan
books, equity stakes and subsidiaries, before year-end.
"Now that we have the wording and that we know the rules of
the game, I believe that some banks will feel like they have
some room for manoeuvre," said Khalid Krim, Managing Director,
Head of European Capital Solutions at Morgan Stanley.
"Concerning deleveraging or asset sales, we can
realistically expect to see an acceleration of the timing."
Bankers said they would be careful, however, not to sell at
such a pace that they had to accept poor pricing.
NEVER NEVER LAND
As part of the balance sheet review, the ECB will ask banks
to maintain an 8 percent capital buffer.
While the ECB currently estimates Europe's largest banks on
average have a core capital ratio of around 10 percent, those
numbers could be recalibrated after the AQR, and some banks may
fall below the threshold.
Capital ratios could also come under pressure when the ECB,
along with the European Banking Authority, stress-tests the
banks' books next year before taking over as supervisor in
November.
A Morgan Stanley survey of investors showed between five and
10 of the banks to be tested by the ECB are expected to fail the
tests and could be forced to raise up to 50 billion euros.
To keep capital buffers above 8 percent, euro zone banks
will raise capital by issuing debt and equity, or in some cases
by buying back their subordinated debt at discounted prices.
"Banks have time between now and November next year to go
out and pre-raise some capital ahead of the conclusion of the
stress tests," said Neil Williamson, head of EMEA credit
research at Aberdeen. "We expect the large majority of banks to
do that."
Strong prices for debt, as fears subside of an imminent cut
in the supply of cheap money from the U.S. Federal Reserve, have
also meant conditions are good for banks to issue debt; Italian
banks including Banca Popolare di Milano and Intesa
Sanpaolo have recently sold bonds.
"I think there will be an impetus to get things done before
(this) year end, not least because markets are on fire," said
Williamson.
Some banks could follow BBVA, Spain's
second-largest bank, which in May was able to indirectly boost
its core tier one capital, the central measure of a bank's
financial strength, by issuing $1.5 billion in Additional Tier 1
paper.
Banks may hold off issuing equity, the best way of boosting
core capital, until next year when there is more clarity around
the stress tests, bankers said.
The ECB has said it will issue a "single, comprehensive
disclosure" on its balance sheet assessment and stress tests
before it takes over the reins of the so-called Single
Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) in November 2014.
Bankers said a 12-month period with no update from the ECB
could see the European banking sector hit by rumours about
capital weakness, hampering the euro zone's ability to ride the
current brighter outlook for the global economy.
"The problem is while you are waiting for the SSM you are in
Never Never Land," said one European banker.
"I am not saying there is an easy answer, but every month
more that it takes is another month of inaction, driven by
uncertainty."
"We are in a good news phase globally, and you would like to
be on the back of that with as much certainty as possible for
European banking."