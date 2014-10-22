版本:
Erste Group says confident on stress test outcome

VIENNA Oct 22 Austria's Erste Group Bank has no reason to believe it will fail a stress test of major euro zone lenders based on the conversations it has had so far with supervisory officials, it said on Wednesday.

"Out of the supervisory dialogue we have no indication we won't pass," a spokesman said. Erste is one of six Austrian lenders undergoing the tests, whose results are due on Sunday.

Central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny had said last week that most Austrian banks were set to pass the test, and two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that any suggestions Erste might fail were incorrect.

Earlier the Spanish news agency EFe, citing unidentified financial sources, had reported that at least 11 banks, including Erste, from six European countries were set to fail the test.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, editing by Louise Heavens)
