Former top Bundesbanker to join new euro zone banking watchdog

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 A former Bundesbank board
member will join a five-member team dealing with euro zone
banks' complaints about the new European Central Bank (ECB)
watchdog, the ECB said on Monday.
Edgar Meister, who was on Germany's central bank Executive
Board between 1993 and 2007 and led the EU's Banking Supervision
Committee from 1998 to 2007, will be part of the Single
Supervisory Mechanism's (SSM) administrative board of review.
Since then, he has been a supervisory board member at Hypo
Real Estate, Commerzbank and Deutsche
Bank's fund management arm DWS, and is an independent
board member at Standard & Poor's Credit Market Services Europe.
The ECB takes over from national watchdogs as the euro
zone's single banking supervisor on Nov. 4 as part of a push for
closer European financial integration to try to avert any future
financial crisis, and is reviewing the bloc's 120 largest banks.
Banks can challenge the watchdog's decisions through the new
board as an alternative to using the European Court of Justice.
The board's opinions will be reviewed by the ECB watchdog's
top board and are non-binding. Nor can it suspend ECB decisions.
None of the five panel members can be part of any European
institution, national supervisor or the ECB. They are:
* Javier Arístegui Yáñez, former Deputy Governor of the Bank
of Spain
* Concetta Brescia Morra, law professor
* André Camilleri, former Director General of the Malta
Financial Services Authority
* Edgar Meister, former Member of the Executive Board of
Germany's Bundesbank, Attorney at Law
* Jean-Paul Redouin, former First Deputy Governor of the
Banque de France and Chair of the Commission Bancaire
For the complete statement, click on: here
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Additional reporting by Arno
Schuetze; Editing by Louise Ireland)