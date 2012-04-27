ECB bond buy programme dormant as Spain woes mount

FRANKFURT, April 27 The European Central Bank
kept its bond purchase programme dormant for the seventh week in
a row this week, despite increasing unease in financial markets
about the situation in Spain.
A drop in pressure on key euro zone bond markets at the
start of the year allowed the ECB to all but shut down its
Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in February, but with
tensions rising again focus is returning to the programme.
Spanish 10-year bond yields neared 6 percent
on Friday after Standard & Poor's cut Europe's fourth largest
economy's credit rating by two notches to BBB+.
The lack of new ECB purchases this week kept the total of
the bonds the bank has bought since May 2010 at 214.0 billion
euros. None of the bonds bought previously matured. (For data
ECBSMP=ECBF).
The ECB reported its bond buying data early due to the May
day public holiday. It means it will hold its so-called
'sterilisation' tender -where it takes deposits from banks to
offset its controversial bond purchases- on Monday instead of
Tuesday.
Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market
with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end
of February, the ECB has kept the programme in place in case
market tensions re-emerge.
There is a growing expectation in financial markets that the
ECB will have to ride to the rescue again with Spain under
intense pressure.
A recent Reuters poll showed that three quarters of the 60
participating economists expect the ECB to restart its
government bond purchase programme in the next three months.
For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see
.
