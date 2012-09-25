版本:
German minister says ECB bond buys carry dangers

BERLIN, Sept 25 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler said on Tuesday that purchases of sovereign bonds by the European Central Bank could pose a medium-term risk and that adherence to strict conditionality was important.

Roesler, speaking at a conference of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), added that it was dangerous for some euro countries to seek better financing conditions via bond buys while others discuss imposing losses on holders of their sovereign bonds.

