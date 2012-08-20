German fin min unaware of any ECB plan to target bond spreads

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
BERLIN Aug 20 Germany's finance ministry is not aware of any plans for the European Central Bank to target spreads of bonds of struggling euro zone member states, a spokesman said on Monday in response to a media report.
"I am not aware of any such plans and haven't heard anything," spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a news conference.
"In purely theoretical, abstract terms, such an instrument would certainly be very problematic. But I know of no proposal along these lines," he said.
The latest edition of Der Spiegel says, without naming its sources, that the ECB is discussing interest rate thresholds for individual euro zone countries with a view to intervening if the premium over German bonds is exceeded.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.