UPDATE 1-ECB may set bond yield target, but keep it quiet

By Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel
FRANKFURT Aug 23 The European Central Bank is
considering setting a yield target on purchases under a new
bond-buying plan but without making the levels public, central
bank sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Such an "implicit target" was one option being examined but
nothing would be decided before the ECB's Sept. 6 policy
meeting, one source said. Such a target could be flexible.
Another said nothing would be decided before that meeting,
but would not rule out this possibility.
ECB President Mario Draghi signalled earlier this month that
the bank may start buying government debt to reduce crippling
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, comments that fuelled a
broad-based upturn in sentiment on global markets.
Setting a specific, known, yield target could open up the
ECB to a political debate with governments over the appropriate
level to aim at, something the bank would want to avoid, said
Christian Schulz, a former ECB economist now at Berenberg Bank.
But not making the target public could also be problematic.
"That's an invitation to markets to do what you don't what
them to do, which is sell, sell, sell to see where you would
intervene," said Schulz.
"We think that an explicit, clear, open target would be
extremely helpful. The Swiss experience shows that if you don't
announce a clear target, markets are likely to test where the
target is," he added.
Financial markets tested the Swiss National Bank's resolve
and pushed the Swiss franc higher last year until the SNB
shocked them by setting an exchange rate cap on the currency to
stave off a recession.
The ECB is being forced to take a greater role in fighting
the euro zone crisis while governments negotiate legal and
political hurdles to coordinating a longer-term response, though
Germany's Bundesbank wants to limit central bank action.
The powerful Bundesbank, the central bank of Europe's
largest economy, objects to Draghi's plan to resume buying bonds
on the grounds that this amounts to monetary financing of
governments, contravening European law.
The Bundesbank stepped up its resistance to Draghi's plans
on Monday. However, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel voiced support for the ECB's crisis-fighting strategy
last week.
The Bundesbank retains substantial influence within Germany
and on financial markets due to its inflation-fighting
credentials but, as just one of 17 constituents at the ECB, it
is unlikely it could scupper Draghi's plan.
BEHIND-THE-SCENES WRANGLING
Policymakers are posturing over the programme ahead of an
ECB meeting on Sept. 6, at which markets will be looking for the
central bank to spell out more details of the plan.
Draghi said after the ECB's last policy meeting on Aug. 2
that any bond-buying intervention would only come if governments
requested euro zone aid first. That in turn would be linked to
conditions.
While Draghi also singled out Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
as the only ECB policymaker to register reservations against the
bond-buying proposals at the Aug. 2 meeting, another policymaker
has since hinted that the ECB divisions may not be so clear cut.
"No-one should try to give the impression that the
Bundesbank or its president is isolated," ECB Executive Board
member Joerg Asmussen said in a newspaper published on Monday,
adding that he and Weidmann worked closely together and trusted
each other.
German newspaper Die Welt, citing several sources familiar
with the discussions, said on Thursday that at least some
central bankers favour setting a spread rather than a yield
target, meaning the ECB would set an internal target as to how
much higher the interest rates on peripheral debt could be
relative to the benchmark German paper rather than fixing an
interest rate ceiling.
The ECB has said that it is misleading to report on
decisions which have not yet been taken.