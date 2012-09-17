UPDATE 1-Coene says rate cuts and LTROs both options for ECB

* Coene says rate cuts, LTROs option for ECB
* Doubts QE chances, warns Spain on borrowing costs
* Hints at ECB debate on taking Greek losses
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 17 The ECB could cut its main
interest rate, put its deposit rate into negative territory and
offer banks a new round of ultra-cheap funding, policymaker Luc
Coene said on Monday, adding Spain's borrowing costs would soar
again without a support programme.
ECB Governing Council member Coene said it was "very
unlikely" that the ECB would ever engage in outright
quantitative easing but that the central bank had a number of
other options to ease monetary policy if required.
"You could further lower interest rates, you can also try to
extend the LTROs to some extent, you can also do some LTRO with
private credit claims as collateral," he said during a seminar
organised by the European Economics and Financial Centre.
A handout of cheap long-term funding linked to credit claims
would be a move to try and tempt banks into new lending.
Asked on charging banks to deposit cash at the ECB overnight
he added: "That is certainly one of the options, that is not at
all excluded."
Coene is the head of the Belgian central bank, a position
which brings with it a seat on the ECB's 23-member Governing
Council.
The ECB's vow to buy potentially unlimited amounts of
Italian and Spanish bonds if the countries admit themselves into
fiscal rehab programmes has seen a dramatic reduction in the
market turmoil which was threatening the euro's future.
Coene said the ECB would not lose the appetite for the
purchases as it did for its Securities Markets Programme because
they were now directly tied to countries submitting themselves
to fiscal rehabilitation programmes.
He said the ECB would make its own decisions on whether a
country was sticking to its promises. "We could turn the
purchases on and off instantly overnight," he said, adding the
Governing Council would not be rely on politicians' views.
Spain's borrowing costs were also likely to jump again if it
tried to avoid taking an politically unpopular aid programme.
"If Spain does not submit to a conditionality we will not
buy its bonds... I don't think it will take long for Spanish
spreads to rise if Spain does not do that (submit to
programme)."
Coene also stressed that the ECB would take losses on any
bonds bought under its new programme, known as Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT). He also refused to rule out the ECB
swallowing loses on its Greek bonds.
"President Draghi has made it clear that for the OMT we will
not apply the seniority rule that was applied for the SMP, that
is also the reason we mark-to-market the bonds we buy on our
balance sheet."
"The past is still an open question and we will see how this
one plays out," he said referring to the bank's Greek bonds.