Banks to begin repaying ECB's liquidity from Feb- Coeure

PARIS Nov 15 Banks may begin paying back long-term liquidity from the European Central Bank in large amounts starting in February, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Thursday in a newspaper interview.

"I do not rule out that we may see strong repayments starting in February 2013," he told French business newspaper Les Echos.

"That would be good because it would be a sign of the normalization of bank financing conditions and decreased dependence on the ECB," he said, noting that such a move would help the ECB reduce the size of its balance sheet.