ECB fires starting gun on corporate purchase programme

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The European Central Bank has started buying utility, insurance and telecom bonds in the secondary market as the hotly anticipated Corporate Sector Purchase Programme gets underway.

"We're seeing the first euro system enquiry on a five-year utility bond! Electronic enquiry in the computer, it's traded aggressively. It's started," a bank said in a message to investors.

One investor said the central bank was reported to be buying paper from Generali and Telefonica, and another said the purchases were in 3m to 5m clips.

The central bank is buying investment-grade euro bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme.

Details on what the ECB is buying are expected to be scarce until July 18 when the national central banks publish a list of the bonds they hold.

Since the ECB announced in March that it would start buying corporate bonds, issuance in the sector has surged to over 110bn, according to IFR data.

There is only one transaction in the primary corporate sector today, a maximum 150m 2023 tap from JAB Holdings.

The ECB is also planning to buy bonds in primary.

"I'd surprised if we didn't see a couple of French/German names that have been waiting, it will be very interesting to see how things develop," said one syndicate manager.

"However, I think we've priced in most of the price moves already. Most interesting will be if we see a divergence within sectors depending on if the ECB is buying one and not another." (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)