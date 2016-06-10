Central banks buy 21% of JAB Holdings 150m May 2023 bond tap

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - Central banks bought 21% of JAB Holdings' 150m bond increase, a transaction that coincided with the first day of the European Central Bank's Corporate Sector Purchase Programme.

According to the distribution statistics seen by IFR, central banks and officials institutions were the second biggest buyers of the May 2023 tap via Deutsche Bank and HSBC.

Fund managers bought 56% of the trade. The Benelux was the biggest buying region at 29%, Germany and Austria bought 26%, the UK 21%, France 14%, Italy 5%, Spain 3% and others 2%.

Official detail on what the ECB has purchased is expected on July 18 when national central banks publish a list of the bonds they hold.

(Reporting By Laura Benitez)