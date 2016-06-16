Corporates fail to turn up for ECB show

* Brexit fears take hold as CSPP gets underway

* Issuance at year to date lows

* ECB supports sector as spreads hold steady

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - European corporate borrowers have failed to show up since the ECB pulled the trigger on its much-awaited purchase programme, dashing hopes of healthy supply as Brexit fears weigh.

Just 1.55bn out of the 9.2bn issued since the CSPP was launched last Wednesday has been eligible for the ECB to purchase, while this week's primary volumes were the lowest since the ECB announced its intention to buy corporate paper on March 10.

That announcement provided a huge boost, prompting some 114bn of issuance, while driving spreads and yields to all-time lows.

But bankers say many companies have already capitalised on the 'buy the rumour' moment and completed much of their funding needs.

"What is interesting is that all corporate spreads, whether likely to be CSPP-eligible or not, rallied by around 33% since the ECB announced it was buying corporates on 10 March, and when the programme commenced on 8 June many borrowers had already taken advantage of this and used the window to issue," said Marco Baldini, head of European corporate and SSA syndicate at Barclays.

MISSING A TRICK?

The amount of negative yielding investment-grade corporate euro paper has tripled over the last six weeks.

Around 16%, or 423bn, of the 2.6trn of bonds in the sector are now yielding less than zero, according to Tradeweb data.

But ultra-low funding costs have failed to entice companies to issue as worries over the outcome of next week's EU referendum in the UK are weighing heavily on sentiment.

"Corporates are more likely to start assessing issuance levels post the referendum, but I don't think there are enough profitable investment opportunities or enough confidence in the economy to entice firms to materially boost issuance other than to refinance existing debt or buy back equity," said James Vokins, credit portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

So far this week just 800m of issuance was eligible for ECB purchase, including an upsized 300m tap from building materials supplier LafargeHolcim.

Issued out of its Luxembourg-domiciled finance arm, the company increased its recent 850m 2.25% Feb 2028s at 130bp over mid-swaps.

HELPING HAND

Despite the ECB's failure to draw borrowers in, the programme has provided support when wider volatility has thrashed the broader market.

"Whether by design or good fortune the ECB has stepped in at a time when the corporate market needed stabilising, and it has done that by supporting spreads, and we've seen cash spreads barely moving," one syndicate banker said.

"The ECB is showing it has the firepower and the means to help stabilise market conditions with its latest programme."

But bankers and investors are questioning what the ECB will buy if issuance continues to be lacklustre, and hope that, for now, purchases in the secondary market will continue at the pace implied by the first official data.

The central bank announced on Monday afternoon that it had bought 348m of corporate paper in the week ending June 10. That figure just covers settled trades and therefore effectively constitutes only secondary market purchases made on the first day of the programme, Wednesday June 8.

"For now the ECB is likely to be concentrating on the secondary market by clearing up any excess inventory on banks' balance sheets, but as the summer months roll by and trading activity falls, there will need to be a more aggressive push in September in order to achieve credible targets," Aviva's Vokins said. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)