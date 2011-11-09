CM Arkea first to use ECB purchase facility

LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's second covered bond purchase programme is underway, with Banque de France making an order in the taps of Credit Mutuel Arkea's outstanding French Obligations a L'Habitat, according to a syndicate banker.

CM Arkea opened books on Wednesday morning tapping a EUR1.25bn 2.5% June 2015 issue at mid-swaps plus 100bp, in line with earlier guidance of low 100s, while guidance on the ?1bn 4.5% April 2021 began at mid-swaps plus 125bp-130bp and then tightened to 125bp via Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, LBBW and CM Arkea. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)