CM Arkea first to use ECB purchase facility

BRIEF-Silgan reports new senior notes offerings
* Silgan Holdings Inc - plans to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes maturing on march 15, 2025
LONDON, Nov 9 (IFR) - The European Central Bank's second covered bond purchase programme is underway, with Banque de France making an order in the taps of Credit Mutuel Arkea's outstanding French Obligations a L'Habitat, according to a syndicate banker.
CM Arkea opened books on Wednesday morning tapping a EUR1.25bn 2.5% June 2015 issue at mid-swaps plus 100bp, in line with earlier guidance of low 100s, while guidance on the ?1bn 4.5% April 2021 began at mid-swaps plus 125bp-130bp and then tightened to 125bp via Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, LBBW and CM Arkea. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan)
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian car rental company Movida Participações SA's initial public offering (IPO) was priced on Monday at the bottom of a suggested price range, a sign of a buyers' market for a string of new issues in waiting.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Grupo BTG Pactual SA has fired partner Marco Gonçalves as head of mergers and acquisitions, following reports that he was sued by a New York City nightclub after leaving a $340,000 bill unpaid last year, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.