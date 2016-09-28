Draghi says ECB not to blame for problems Deutsche Bank is facing

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BERLIN, Sept 28 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday the bank's low interest rate policies were not responsible for the problems that Deutsche Bank is facing.
Michael Kemmer, the head of Germany's BdB banking association, earlier on Wednesday told Deutschlandfunk radio that the ECB's low interest rate policy was partly responsible for the current problems that Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are facing.
"No I don't share this view," Draghi told reporters when asked about Kemmer's remarks on Deutsche Bank and whether the bank posed a systemic risk.
"If a bank represents a systemic threat for the euro zone, this cannot be because of low interest rates - it has to do with other reasons."
Asked if the German government should rescue Deutsche Bank, Draghi said he did not comment on individual lenders. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.