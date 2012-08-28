ECB says Draghi will not attend Jackson Hole meet

FRANKFURT Aug 28 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will not attend the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference starting later this week due to a heavy workload, an ECB spokesman said on Tuesday.

"That's correct," the spokesman said, when asked whether Draghi was no longer planning to attend the meeting. "He has a very heavy workload in the coming days."

The Bundesbank said its chief, Jens Weidmann, still planned to attend the meeting.