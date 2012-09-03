UPDATE 1-ECB bond-buying would not breach rules-Draghi

* Draghi says bond-buying within ECB's mandate
* Draghi says short-term bonds avoid monetary financing
By Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Sept 3 Purchases of short term
sovereign bonds by the European Central bank would not breach
European Union rules, the ECB's President Mario Draghi told
European lawmakers on Monday, according to a recording obtained
by Reuters.
Draghi, who is expected on Thursday to give some details of
a new debt-buying scheme to help deeply indebted euro zone
states, said he was not at risk of breaching the EU's taboo of
directly financing euro zone economies.
"If we are in the short term part of the market where bonds
have a length of time maturity of up to one year, two years, or
even three years, these bonds will easily expire," Draghi told
the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee of the European
Parliament.
"So there is very little monetary financing effect at all in
what we are doing," he said in the session behind closed doors.
Aimed at easing borrowing costs for vulnerable, indebted
countries that ask for help, the bond-buying scheme has divided
ECB policymakers.
But Draghi said the plan would support the bank's central
role of keeping prices stable in the 17-nation euro zone, as
well as safeguarding the future of the euro.
"We cannot pursue price stability now when we have a
fragmented euro zone," Draghi said. "All these developments are
a way to comply with our very mandate which is maintaining price
stability.
"And all this has to do very much with the continuing
existence of the euro in a moment when the rest of the world has
now started to question the existence of the euro," he said.
Under the plan, the ECB would buy bonds in combination with
the European rescue funds to alleviate pressure on Italian and
Spanish borrowing costs if the countries agreed to strict reform
programmes beforehand.
Earlier on Monday, Italy's two-year bond yield
fell below 2.7 percent for the first time since April on the
back of Draghi's comments.
Draghi appeared to suggest Rome and Madrid needed help to
maintain painful policies to cut their debt and deficits in the
face of angry citizens who have seen their pensions reduced or
have been laid off at a time of economic recession.
"Many of these countries have undertaken substantial
progress in recent times, but we cannot exclude that at a
certain time this policy will stop because of adjustment
fatigue," Draghi said.
"So that's why we are asking for conditionality combined
with this intervention of the ECB," he told lawmakers.