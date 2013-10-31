Nowotny says ECB will provide more liquidity -CNBC

VIENNA Oct 31 The European Central Bank will provide more liquidity by the time cheap long-term loans it made in December 2011 and early last year expire, governing council member Ewald Nowotny told CNBC.

"What is clear is there will be liquidity provision," he said in an interview aired on Thursday, declining to anticipate the ECB's decision on whether this would be through renewed long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) or other means.