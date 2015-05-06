ECB's T2S settlement system may not launch in June - official

LONDON May 6 The European Central Bank's new landmark project to unify settlement of securities across the euro zone won't be launched in June unless the platform is more stable, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Paul Bodart, a board member of the ECB's Target 2 Securities (T2S) platform, said there were still technical issues to be resolved ahead of the planned June 22 launch.

"The situation is still not at the level of stability that the board is expecting," Bodart told a conference held by AFME, the European banking trade body.

The board will meet on May 25 to decide if the launch will go ahead, he said.

"We cannot launch a platform that is not stable enough," Bodart said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)