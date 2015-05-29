ECB confirms launch of T2S settlement platform on June 22

MILAN May 29 The European Central Bank on Friday stuck to June 22 as the planned launch date for its landmark project to unify settlement of securities across the euro zone, dismissing an Italian request for a postponement due to technical issues.

The Target 2 Securities (T2S) platform will settle euro-denominated securities, exchanging legal ownership for cash in the final part of a transaction.

Earlier this month, a member of the T2S board had said the platform would not launch in June unless it became more stable.

Italian banks had asked for the launch to be delayed to September after tests in recent weeks highlighted technical problems, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters this week.

"The T2S Board reviewed the status of the T2S testing activities and confirmed that the platform is sufficiently stable for live production on 22 June," the T2S board said in a statement published on the ECB website.

The platform is set to launch initially in a group of countries comprising Italy, Greece, Malta, Romania and Switzerland.

The T2S board said it was in close contact with the markets of those countries to make the migration as smooth as possible.

One of the sources said this week a possible solution would be for Italy to join the platform a few weeks after its launch in order to sort out problems that would otherwise lead to a delayed settlement for bond auctions or secondary-market trades on government bonds. (Reporting by Luca Trogni and Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Heinrich)