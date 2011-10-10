UPDATE 1-Nowotny doesn't see ECB funds leveraging EFSF

* "Clear understanding" no direct ECB funds used for leverage

VIENNA, Oct 10 No European Central Bank funds will be used directly to leverage Europe's EFSF bailout facility, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"Given the situation as it is now there has been a clear understanding that no direct ECB funds will be used for this," he told reporters on the sidelines of a financial market event, when asked whether ECB money may be used to leverage the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).

Euro zone countries have been debating how to add firepower to the expanded EFSF fund, which awaits final approval from individual member countries.

Nowotny said the key step now was to implement decisions taken by euro zone leaders on July 21 to address the region's sovereign debt crisis.

"I think the clear priority should be to realise the decisions of July of this year. I am rather sceptical (about) proposing new schemes and new ideas every week," he said when asked whether the July 21 accords could be renegotiated.

He again stressed the importance of getting safety nets in place for struggling euro zone members and said politicians were taking too long to do so.

Asked about prospects for a cut in Greece's sovereign debt, he said "no one can say (this) with any seriousness at the moment" but said banks would be wise to brace for more shocks rather than assume conditions will get better.

"It certainly not a false strategy to expect a worse case than a better one, and this is exactly what Erste has done," he said, referring to the Austrian lender's steps on Monday to reshape its balance sheet.

He also said it was important to keep in mind the potential contagion that any Greek debt move may trigger.

He played down any concerns about the Austrian financial sector, which is exposed to central and eastern Europe.

"The Austrian bank sector overall is healthy, certainly one of the healthiest in Europe overall," he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Ron Askew)