UPDATE 1-Not up to ECB to rescue banks - Nowotny, Lipstok

BELGRADE May 29 It is up to national governments, not the European Central Bank, to rescue any banks that get into trouble, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday, adding that the central bank was not discussing restarting its bond purchases or priming to cut rates.

Fellow central banker Andres Lipstok reinforced the message, saying European central banks are being pushed into functions that are alien to them and that the ESM bailout fund would be a more suitable vehicle for tackling the bloc's debt crisis.

Asked by reporters about problems in the Spanish banking sector, Nowotny, who is Austria's central bank governor, said the problems were 'unfortunate'.

"We have to be aware that rescuing banks is the responsibility of national governments," he said. "The role of the ECB is in the field of liquidity and not solvency."

Spain, already under pressure from financial markets over its debt-laden regional governments, is now struggling to recapitalise Bankia, one of many banks burdened with bad debts from the bursting of a property bubble four years ago.

Banks across the euro zone are also heavily exposed to government debt tainted by the crisis that began in Greece more than two years ago.

With Greece due to vote next month in an election that could decide whether the country leaves the euro zone, Nowotny said the prime objective was to keep Greece in the bloc but that it was up to the Greek people and government.

Estonia's Lipstok urged governments to use the bloc's European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to help deal with the debt crisis.

"Central banks are being forced to take on a role that does not suit them," Lipstok said in his presentation of the Estonian central bank's annual report to parliament.

He said using the bailout fund would allow conditions to be set for "guiding the recipient country's economic policy in the desired direction" and "ensure a better overview of the costs of the crisis measures."

Lipstok also said the "risks inherent in the central banks' balance sheets have increased" over the last year and that the Estonian central bank needed a capital hike, from 0.37 billion euros ($464 million) to approximately 1.3 billion euros.

Austria's Nowotny, asked whether the ECB would restart buying government bonds or hand out more ultra-long term loans to banks, replied: "For the time being it's not a matter of discussions."

The ECB has spent 212 billion euros on distressed countries' debt since it started its Securities Markets Programme in May 2010, but has kept the programme in hibernation for the past 11 weeks. It has also lent banks more than one trillion euros in three-year loans.

Nowotny said that those measures were "very helpful" and indicated the 17-country bloc's central bank will take more time to assess how they have worked before it takes new action.

"We are now in a situation where we have to see how these measures have worked in the economy," he said.

Nowotny also signalled that the ECB was not about to cut interest rates at its meeting next week to help the ailing economy.

"We never pre-commit, but also market expectations are not in that direction," he said, referring to interest rate changes.

Euro zone interest rates are currently at a record-low level of 1.0 percent. Poor economic data last week prompted many economists to revise up the chance that the ECB will cut rates again in the coming months.