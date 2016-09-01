Loans with negative rates would be "a perversion", ECB's Nowotny says

VIENNA, Sept 1 Consumer loans with negative
interest rates would be "a perversion", one that has not
happened even in negative-rate trailblazer Switzerland, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on
Thursday.
"I believe it would be a perversion, an economic one, for
loan rates to suddenly be negative. It totally goes against the
economic nature of a loan," Nowotny told an economic conference
in the Alpine resort of Alpbach.
"In Switzerland that has been ruled out for loan agreements
for a long time. Now it has been ruled out for Austrian loan
agreements," he added.
