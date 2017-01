Loans with negative rates would be "a perversion", ECB's Nowotny says

VIENNA, Sept 1 Consumer loans with negative interest rates would be "a perversion", one that has not happened even in negative-rate trailblazer Switzerland, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Thursday.

"I believe it would be a perversion, an economic one, for loan rates to suddenly be negative. It totally goes against the economic nature of a loan," Nowotny told an economic conference in the Alpine resort of Alpbach.

"In Switzerland that has been ruled out for loan agreements for a long time. Now it has been ruled out for Austrian loan agreements," he added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Richard Balmforth)