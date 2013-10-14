版本:
Fed's Yellen often warns about lingering unemployment -ECB official

NEW YORK Oct 14 Janet Yellen, the nominee to become chairman of the U.S Federal Reserve next year, regularly warns at meetings of the world's central bankers that short-term unemployment can evolve into more permanent "structural" unemployment, a top European Central Bank official said on Monday.

"When central bankers meet every two months in Basel (Switzerland), the one central banker who has spoken out very strongly about this message is Mrs. Janet Yellen," said Ewald Nowotny, a member of the ECB's Governing Council.

He added: "We are fortunate that such a central banker" is doing so.

Speaking in New York, Nowotny said reducing high unemployment in some southern euro-zone countries is a "top priority," but said monetary policy alone cannot solve the problem.
