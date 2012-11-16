Ball is in Spain's court on ECB aid programme - ECB's Noyer

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
MADRID Nov 16 It is up to Spain to decide whether to ask for the European Central Bank's aid programme, Governing Council Member Christian Noyer said in Madrid on Friday. The aid mechanism is in place and the ball is in Spain's court, he added.
A stance against the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme, Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), is a stance against price stability, Noyer, who is also Bank of France governor, said.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.