版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 23:08 BJT

Ball is in Spain's court on ECB aid programme - ECB's Noyer

MADRID Nov 16 It is up to Spain to decide whether to ask for the European Central Bank's aid programme, Governing Council Member Christian Noyer said in Madrid on Friday. The aid mechanism is in place and the ball is in Spain's court, he added.

A stance against the European Central Bank's new bond-buying programme, Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), is a stance against price stability, Noyer, who is also Bank of France governor, said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐