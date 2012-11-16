版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 23:31 BJT

U.S. banks should implement Basel III in Europe - ECB's Noyer

MADRID Nov 16 U.S. banks should implement Basel III bank capital rules when operating in Europe, European Central Bank Governing Council Member and Bank of France governor Christian Noyer said in Madrid on Friday.

The Basel III regulations, a response to the 2007-09 financial crisis, would force banks to triple the amount of basic capital they hold in a bid to avoid future taxpayer bailouts.

