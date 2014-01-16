ECB's Noyer prods financial sector over Euronext spin-off

PARIS Jan 16 ECB Governing Council member
Christian Noyer urged the French financial sector on Thursday to
build up its infrastructure, citing the pending spin-off of the
Euronext pan-European stock market operator as an example.
"To meet the appropriate aim of financing the economy... I
can only encourage the (French) financial sector to seize
opportunities to boost its financial infrastructure," he said in
a speech to the industry.
"I'm thinking in particular about the sale of Euronext,
which opens the way for it to be taken over by long-term
investors," Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France,
added.