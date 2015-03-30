RPT-Investment banks eye potential trading boost from ECB stimulus

(Repeats Sunday story without change)
* Flood of ECB money boosts volatility
* Sales and trading revenue likely to benefit
* ECB bond buying offers immediate uplift
* Potential liquidity crunch remains a concern
By Anjuli Davies and John Geddie
LONDON, March 29Investment banks feeling the
pinch from increased regulation since the financial crisis could
reap an earnings reward from a boost in trading activity under
the European Central Bank's (ECB) trillion-euro quantitative
easing (QE) programme.
The flood of money into markets from the ECB's bond-buying
has brought an increase in the volatility that traders crave as
investors stake bets on the impact the scheme will have on
inflation and long-term interest rates.
"QE is likely to underpin a sustained period of strength in
euro capital markets," Citigroup said in a research note
on Friday. "There has been a sharp spike in rates and foreign
exchange volatility, which also points to a strong quarter for
wholesale banks' macro revenues."
Revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities
trading, the so-called FICC universe, have historically been a
rich source of profit for banks, but new capital rules and moves
towards electronic trading have squeezed the sector in recent
years.
The 10 biggest investment banks' revenue from FICC fell 7
percent in 2014, industry analytics firm Coalition calculates.
What's more, the investment bank balance sheets that support
trading markets have declined by 20 percent since 2010 and by 40
percent in risk-weighted asset terms, Morgan Stanley
analysts estimate. The analysts said that a further 10-15
percent reduction is likely over the next two years.
The trading environment in Europe, however, could be about
to take a turn for the better.
"ECB moving to QE could provide a real fillip to earnings,"
Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis said. "Fixed income
trading may buck the trend of five years of shrinkage."
Anshu Jain, the co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank
, one of continent's largest trading banks, said in
January that the ECB's bond-buying programme would be of
"profound importance" for Europe and its banks.
"You may see a progression which hurts net interest margins
but benefits sales and trading revenue," Jain said on an
earnings call with analysts.
Citigroup said that the best-placed banks would be those
with significant euro-denominated franchises, including BNP
Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Societe
Generale. JPMorgan is the biggest bank by
revenue in the FICC space.
DIRECT IMPACT
While it's too early to tell the exact impact of the QE
programme, which is expected to last until at least September
2016, the fees earned from the central bank's buying alone could
be significant.
Economists at the U.S. Federal Reserve estimate that Wall
Street firms could have made as much as $653 million in fees
selling bonds to the Fed during its monetary stimulus programme.
When the ECB launched its LTRO (longer-term refinancing
operations) scheme in late 2011, revenues in the rates business
of global investment banks improved the following year,
increasing to $29 billion in 2012 from $27.4 billion the
previous year, data from Coalition shows.
But traders and analysts question how much is really down to
the first-order effects of ECB action or second-order effects
such as volatility.
Price fluctuation has certainly picked up this year after
months in the doldrums.
Banks benefit because such volatility allows them to charge
higher margins on trades because of the greater risk around
execution. It also helps them sell hedging instruments to
investors.
But QE also presents risks. One of the biggest fears for
traders is that ECB buying and the reluctance of some investors
to sell because of regulation or client obligations could reduce
the amount of debt actively traded in the longer term.
Signs of that squeeze are already showing in the soaring
cost of borrowing in secured lending markets.
"Volatility and volumes are good for traders. Volatility but
no volumes ... are awful for traders," one euro zone government
bond trader said on condition of anonymity.
A survey of dealers this month showed concern that the
Japanese government bond was not functioning well under
lingering concerns that its QE programme, launched in 2013, is
reducing bond market liquidity.
However, data shows there has been no dramatic change in
trading volumes over that period.
Even if ultra-low yields in government bonds put off some
investors, bankers say they will be able to capitalise on those
that rush to put their cash into assets with better returns.
"You trade flows," one investment banker said. "The trend is
only just starting."
Data shows that cash is already flowing out of government
bonds and money markets towards junk bonds and emerging markets.
But the real rewards will come if the ECB's stimulus serves
to hoist inflation and bond yields with it.
"If QE is successful, long-term rates will go up and
generally higher rates will lead to more activity and hedging
opportunities. Banks will benefit as much as asset managers,"
another investment banker said.
(Editing by David Goodman)