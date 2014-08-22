Central banks can only buy time, BIS chief tells paper in nod to ECB

FRANKFURT Aug 22 Monetary policy can only buy time to deal with structural problems in an economy, and exiting a loose stance too late can be risky, the head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said in a nod to the European Central Bank.

Jaime Caruana, head of the BIS - known as "the central banks' central bank" - told Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily he did not see deflation taking hold in Europe and that inflation expectations were well anchored.

"With structural problems, monetary policy can only buy time," he said in an interview published in Friday's edition.

"After seven years with very low interest rates, one can indeed ask whether these are not structural problems, which cannot be tackled with low interest rates."

The ECB has cut interest rates to record lows, launched a series of measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.

ECB President Mario Draghi has also called on euro zone governments to pursue "common governance of structural reforms" - coordinated efforts to shape up their economies by, for example, liberalising labour markets.

Caruana said that, while there were risks associated with normalising monetary policy too early, the risks tied to normalising it too late were not discussed as much.

"The more time passes, the less effective monetary policy will be," he said. "And the side effects increase. These are partly distortions in the real economy, partly potential risks for financial stability."

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by John Stonestreet)