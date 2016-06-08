UPDATE 3-ECB starts corporate bond buying with big names

* Starts in utility, insurance, telecoms

* Reported to be buying Generali, Telefonica, Engie bonds

* Programme expected to start small then ramp up (Updates with historic bond data)

By Balazs Koranyi and Laura Benitez

FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 8 (Reuters/IFR) - The European Central Bank bought debt of some of Europe's best-known companies on Wednesday as it added corporate bonds to a huge asset purchase programme aimed at reviving rock-bottom inflation and economic growth in the euro zone.

Among bonds it snapped up in the secondary market were those of Italian insurer Generali, 10-year debt issued by Spain's Telefonica and five-year bonds from French utility Engie, investors and traders told IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

After buying 1 trillion euros of mostly government bonds since March 2015, the ECB hopes that expanding into non-bank corporate debt will give firms an incentive to invest and fuel growth as the currency bloc struggles to leave its debt crisis behind.

ECB purchases were generally seen in the 3 million to 5 million euros range per trade and bond prices moved little, suggesting that additional demand from the euro zone's central bank had already been priced in.

Indeed, corporate yields have already fallen sharply since the ECB unveiled its plans in March, indicating that companies have been benefiting for months, even without a single ECB purchase.

Investment grade, non-financial euro zone corporate debt was yielding 1.155 on Tuesday, well below levels around 1.6 percent in March, before the ECB's announcement. The price difference between corporate and government debt has also narrowed sharply.

"It's all pretty vanilla stuff at the minute with the benchmark names it's buying, but by what we can gather it looks like they are already trying to diversify sectors to avoid price distortion," one investor said.

Diversification may prove difficult, however. The market for investment-grade euro-denominated corporate bonds is worth 500 billion to 600 billion euros but tends to be dominated by big French and Dutch companies that already enjoy easy access to credit and so may not need the ECB's cheap cash.

"I think the key point long term is still whether this will spur investment in the real economy," said Alberto Gallo, Portfolio Manager and Head of Macro Strategies at Algebris Investments.

"So far corporates are just using the lower funding costs to refinance more cheaply, but investment and job creation are stagnant. For that, I think we also need a fiscal stimulus kick-start."

Both Generali and Telefonica have said they aim to reduce their leverage ratios, suggesting that any benefit from the ECB buys is likely to be used to reduce debt rather than to fund fresh investment.

The programme's long-term effectiveness will depend largely on the ECB's ability to spur new borrowing and on cheaper borrowing costs trickling down to weaker economies like Italy's and Spain's, where credit remains relatively expensive.

Since the ECB announced in March that it would start buying corporate bonds, issuance in the sector has surged to over 110 billion euros, according to data from IFR. The ECB will start publishing a list of bonds it purchased from July 18.

BUILD UP

"At this stage, the ECB itself is probably not sure how much it will be able to buy," Deutsche Bank analyst Michal Jezek said. "For example, we could see some strong months with 9 to 10 billion euros of purchases and others, such as August, with say 1 to 2 billion euros, with most months somewhere in between."

Jezek expects record euro debt issuance this year, with 250 billion euros in gross and more than 100 billion in net sales. About half the net figure will come from euro zone corporations, responding to the ECB's purchases.

The ECB will not set purchase targets and is likely to start slowly, ramping up over time but prepared for big fluctuations. It will hope to buy 5 billion to 10 billion euros a month if it succeeds in inducing fresh issuance, sources close to the ECB have told Reuters.

If meaningful new issuance fails to materialise, volumes may be limited. Some euro zone sources argue that buys might hold steady at 2-3 billion euros per month.

The ECB has said it will buy 80 billion euros of assets per month until at least March 2017, although stubbornly low inflation is expected to force an extension. That would increase the risk it will run into liquidity shortages or its self-imposed limits.

Although analysts expect the ECB to buy bonds as they are issued, its commitment to purchase proportionally to outstanding issues means it will also be active in the secondary market.

"The timing (of the start) suggests that the ECB is well aware of making the best of the purchase period ahead of the summer lull," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"We expect the average pace over the life of the corporate sector purchase programme to be 3-5 billion euros per month, across primary and secondary (markets)." ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans and Toby Chopra)