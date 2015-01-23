Auto stocks hit record as ECB plan brightens outlook for car finance

* 70 pct of cars bought on credit -Citi
* Weaker euro, cheap oil also helps sector -investors
* Sector at record high, cheap relative to history
* Renault Nissan upgraded market forecasts after ECB
By Lionel Laurent and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 23 Shares in European carmakers
powered to record highs on Friday as investors bet the European
Central Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying plan would drive down
the cost of car financing as well as boost eurozone companies'
exports.
Some 70 percent of cars in developed markets are bought on
credit, according to analysts at Citi, so the ECB's plan to
revive the eurozone economy has the potential to drive demand by
lowering borrowing costs.
While it is not clear how successful the ECB's action will
be in feeding through to the broader economy, several investors
said the plan, plus the low oil price, had improved market
conditions for manufacturers like Volkswagen and
Renault.
"European carmakers now have not only the weak euro, not
only the weak oil price, they also have the low interest-rate
level," Ingo Speich, portfolio manager at Union Investment in
Frankfurt, said.
The STOXX Europe autos and auto parts index hit a
record high on Friday. Year-to-date it has risen over 14
percent, the best-performing sector in Europe, adding some $68
billion in total market capitalisation.
Citi analysts said the index was also cheap, in terms of
price-to-earnings ratios, relative to its five-year history.
Consensus analysts' forecasts expect the car industry's
earnings per share to grow by around 15 percent this year,
higher than the European average.
"The whole exercise of the ECB is for credit to be extended
in the economy, not just by banks but also by non-banking units
(such as carmakers)," Manish Singh, head of investment services
at Crossbridge Capital, said. "I am long Volkswagen and keeping
that position."
The European car market is in recovery mode but is still
marked by intense price competition, according to IHS analyst
Tim Urquhart, who said there was not a lot of wiggle room left
for cheaper credit to spur demand.
European Union passenger car sales returned to growth last
year after six consecutive years of declines.
Christian Ludwig, analyst at Bankhaus Lampe, said the
potential benefit to auto-financing was unlikely to be a major
growth boost.
But the car companies themselves are optimistic.
Renault Nissan Chief Executive Carlos
Ghosn upgraded his European car market growth forecast in the
wake of the ECB's announcement.
"The (autos sector) is part-financial, part-overseas
earner," Citi analysts wrote in a note to clients, listing the
potential benefits of the ECB measures as higher economic
growth, further euro weakness and asset-price inflation.
"European autos are likely to benefit from all (these)...
trends."
