Inadequate euro zone reforms could force ECB to act: Coeure

GENEVA Aug 23 The European Central Bank may
have to ease policy further if badly needed fiscal and
structural reforms in the euro zone fail to materialise,
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.
"If nothing takes place (in terms of reforms), the central
bank would have to do more," Coeure told a conference in Geneva.
"If not much is taking place on the structural reform front, not
much on fiscal reform front, then ECB would have to do more."
Coeure added that euro area economic growth is picking up
and will continue to accelerate but the recovery is not as
strong as the bank would like.
(Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay; Writing by Balazs
Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)