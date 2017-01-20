ECB's QE will not last forever: Coeure

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 28
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
FRANKFURT Jan 20 The European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policies will not last forever but it is still too early discuss winding down the bank's bond purchase programme, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told CNBC on Friday.
"QE (quantitative easing) will not last forever", Coeure said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "It's too early to start a discussion on tapering."
On Thursday, the ECB decided to keep its policy stance unchanged, wanting to see further improvements in growth and inflation. In December, it scaled down its monthly purchases by a quarter to 60 billion euros ($64.04 billion) from April but extended the programme until the end of 2017. ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
May 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche Holding AG’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.