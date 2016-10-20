Euro zone economy to improve, but there are risks - ECB's Draghi

FRANKFURT Oct 20 The euro zone economy should
continue to improve slowly, European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi said on Thursday, with inflation creeping up in the
coming months.
But the risks are to the downside, he said, meaning
performance is more likely to be worse than better.
Draghi said it was mainly economic events outside the euro
zone that would affect the economy.
"The economic recovery in the euro area is expected to be
dampened by subdued foreign demand," he told a news conference
follwing the ECB's decision to leave monetary policy unchanged.
"We will continue to act, if warranted by using all the
instruments available in our mandate," he said.
(Written by Jeremy Gaunt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)